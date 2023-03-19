HomeAttalaAccidents and a Disturbance at the Coliseum in Attala

Accidents and a Disturbance at the Coliseum in Attala

by

Saturday 3/18/23

 

12:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform extra patrols in the Landrum, Lucas, and Huntington Streets vicinity to watch for a prowler in the area.

4:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the CVS pharmacy on Hy 12 E.

5:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a residence on Fairground Street for an unwanted person.

9:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Sun Beauty on HY 12 E for a hit and run in the parking lot.

12:15 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a suspicious vehicle on Fairground Street.

12:18 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Elm Street for the report of trespassers.

1:03 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 35 N.

6:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Drive for a shoplifter.

7:10 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a report of livestock on the road on Hy 14 E.

7:10 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 43 S.

7:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Coliseum on Hy 12.

9:16 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked an abandoned vehicle on Attala Road 1154.

9:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check at a residence on E Adams Street.

10:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about vehicles racing in the neighborhood near Trace Ridge Drive.

 

 

 

