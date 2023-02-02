Accidents and a Shooting in Attala

Wednesday 2/1/23

5:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call at Harpers Laundry on E 3rd Street for an unknown issue.

7:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS on a call on Adams Street.

11:04 a.m. – Kosciusko Police helped a stranded motorist on Hwy 12 at E. Jackson Street.

5:01 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Baptist Medical Center ER on Hwy 43 for trouble with a patient.

5:40 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Cato on Hwy 43 for unknown trouble.

6:04 p.m. – Attala Deputies, Central, and Ethel FD were sent to an accident with no reported injuries for a vehicle in the ditch behind the Ethel Fire Department.

6:11 p.m. – Attala Deputies and Central FD responded to a reported car fire on Attala Road 4213.

7:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Fairgrounds Road for a trespasser.

11:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of an accidental shooting on Fenwick Street.