Accidents, Break-ins, Disturbances, a Sink Hole and more in Attala

Wednesday 2/15/23

6:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to remove someone from a residential property on Cedar Lane.

6:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a reported hit-and-run vehicle heading into town on Hwy 35 S, then were rerouted to Hwy 14.

7:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Citizens National Bank on Hwy 12.

9:04 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to an accident with no reported injuries at the intersection of Hwy 35 and Hwy 19.

9:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Hwy 12 E near the Co-Op for a vehicle that had hit a fire hydrant.

9:59 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist with a repossession at a residence on Attala Road 4101.

11:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Fairgrounds Street.

12:28 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle off the road on Hwy 12 at the Natchez Trace.

1:03 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a reckless driver on Hwy 35 S.

1:14 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about a domestic disturbance at the Auto Zone on Hwy 35.

3:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check on a person who appeared to be disoriented on W Washington Street.

5:25 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a reported break-in at a residence on Attala Road 1137.

6:23 p.m. – Attala Deputies reported a sinkhole at the intersection of Attala Roads 3122 and 2272.

6:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a suspicious vehicle at Attala County Bank on Hwy 12.

6:49 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on Hwy 35 with no reported injuries.

8:59 p.m. – Attala deputies checked another vehicle vs deer accident on Hwy 35 N.

9:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Monroe Street.

10:36 p.m. – Attala deputies investigated a breaking and entering at a residence on Attala Road 4101.