Alarm Activations, A Person Shot with an Air Rifle, and a Structure Fire in Attala

Sunday 2/5/23

8:24 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on an alarm at the ATM at Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

9:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Fire, and Attala Deputies were sent to a structure fire on W. Jefferson Street.

10:03 a.m. – A Kosciusko Police officer received a report of shots fired on Maple Street.

12:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a person shot with an air rifle on W. North Street.

1:06 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to an alarm activation at the Regions ATM on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

3:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a dispute between neighbors on Goodman Street.

5:16 p.m. – Attala checked the report of livestock on the road on Hwy 19.

8:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to the Exxon on Hwy 12 for an intoxicated customer.

9:02 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on a subject on Attala Road 2247.

9:31 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle vs deer accident with no injuries on Hwy 12 E.

10:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm activation at a business on Hwy 12 E.