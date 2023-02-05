Alarms, A Flaming Utility Pole, and Shots Fired in Attala

Saturday 2/4/23

12:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check on a business alarm on Hwy 12 E.

4:25 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a prowler at a residence on Road 1106.

6:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a residential alarm on Hwy 43 N.

7:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on N Wells Street.

9:08 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a reported business theft on E. Adams Street.

9:11 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked a business alarm activation on N. Jackson Street.

11:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a reckless driver on Hwy 12 near Tractor Supply.

12:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on S. Wells Street.

1:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Hillview Drive for a report of 18-wheelers blocking the road.

3:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about 4-wheelers on the road on Hwy 14.

5:58 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a residential alarm on Hwy 19.

6:35 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Fire Department responded to the report an 18-wheeler had struck a utility pole on Hwy 12 and the pole was on fire.

10:14 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 2nd Ave, Northview Drive, and Hillview Drive.