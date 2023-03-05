Alarms, a Report of Shots Fired and a Grass Fire in Attala

Saturday 3/4/23

11:48 a.m. – Attala Central FD responded to a grass fire on Attala Road 5216.

2:30 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked an alarm at a residence on Attala Road 1122.

4:05 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to Stonewall Road for a theft.

5:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about people playing in the street on Martin Luther King Drive.

6:08 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Christian Liberty Baptist Church on E South Street.

7:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of shots fired near N Huntington Street.

10:41 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to Attala Road 3122 for a domestic disturbance.

11:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a domestic disturbance on S Huntington Street.