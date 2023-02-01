Alarms, a Stranded Motorist, and an EMS Assist in Attala

HomeAttalaAlarms, a Stranded Motorist, and an EMS Assist in Attala

Tuesday 1/31/23

 

3:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a business alarm at Quick Cash Financial on Hwy 12.

9:49 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check on an abandoned vehicle on Attala Road 1116.

12:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check at a residence on Old Vaiden Road.

2:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a stranded motorist call on E. Jefferson at Hwy 35.

6:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

7:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at a call on Fenwick Street.

 

 

