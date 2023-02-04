Alarms, Accidents, Theft and Assault in Attala

Friday 2/3/23

1:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on a vehicle in a ditch on Fairground Road.

4:41 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check a prowler at a trailer park on Hwy 19 S.

5:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a disturbance on Huntington Street.

6:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on Hwy 12 E.

9:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a business alarm activation on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

9:28 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to assist with traffic for utility work on Goodman Street.

12:39 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Dollar Tree on Hwy. 12 for a hit-and-run accident.

12:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police was sent to the Quick Stop on Hwy 12 for a possible assault.

1:48 p.m. – Attala deputies were asked to assist a school bus driver near McAdams.

2:21 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a residential alarm on Love Road.

3:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call to assist animal control at a call on Peeler Street.

6:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a theft on Eagle Pass.

7:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

9:06 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a fire alarm at Tractor Supply on Hwy 12 W.

10:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an illegal gambling call on Red Wing Avenue.