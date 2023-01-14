Alarms and Domestic Disturbances in Attala

Friday, 1-13-23

5:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a family domestic disturbance on Linden Drive.

5:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a motion alarm at Allen’s Furniture on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

6:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check on a front door alarm at Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive.

7:54 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a family domestic disturbance on Road 2975.

9:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic disturbance at El Rodeo Restaurant on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.