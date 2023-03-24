HomeAttalaAlarms, Disputes and Fires in Attala

Alarms, Disputes and Fires in Attala

by

Thursday 3/23/23

 

1:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance at the Glendale Apartments on F Street.

8:23 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on HY 43 S.

10:37 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check on livestock on the road on HY 12 E.

11:09 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about a residential alarm on Hy 35 N.

1:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist animal control at Kangaroo Crossing on Hy 35.

1:38 p.m. – Attala Deputies assisted Wildlife and Fisheries with a traffic stop on Hy 12 W.

2:19 p.m. – Attala Deputies came across a woods fire on Attala Road 5006.

3:39 p.m. – Attala Deputies and Ethel Fire responded to a grass fire on Attala Road 5210.

3:46 p.m. – Attala Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Attala Road 1205.

4:37 p.m. – Attala Central Fire responded to a woods fire near structures on Attala Road 1115.

5:27 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to come to a residence on Wellington Place for a report of damaged property/

7:57 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a domestic dispute at the Cannondale Apartments on F Street.

9:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on Landrum Street.

11:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Wellington Street for an altercation.

 

