Alarms, Disturbances and Livestock in the Road in Attala

Wednesday 1/25/23

1:50 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident between a vehicle and a deer on Hwy 19 S.

2:31 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Attala Road 2026.

7:59 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a tree down across a lane of Hwy 35 S.

8:14 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about livestock in the road on Hwy 19 S near Road 5207.

10:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of possible gunshots in the area of Cannonade Street.

5:23 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a stranded motorist on Hwy 12 near the Sallis exit.

6:34 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the lower elementary school on Knox Road for an alarm in a modular building.

7:40 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Fair Propane on Hwy 12.

8:18 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an unknown disturbance at N Natchez Apartments on N. Natchez Street.

9:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about loud music on Landrum Street.