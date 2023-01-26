Alarms, Disturbances and Livestock in the Road in Attala

Wednesday 1/25/23
1:50 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident between a vehicle and a deer on Hwy 19 S.
2:31 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Attala Road 2026.
7:59 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a tree down across a lane of Hwy 35 S.
8:14 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about livestock in the road on Hwy 19 S near Road 5207.
10:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of possible gunshots in the area of Cannonade Street.
5:23 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a stranded motorist on Hwy 12 near the Sallis exit.
6:34 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the lower elementary school on Knox Road for an alarm in a modular building.
7:40 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Fair Propane on Hwy 12.
8:18 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an unknown disturbance at N Natchez Apartments on N. Natchez Street.
9:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about loud music on Landrum Street.