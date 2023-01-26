HomeAttalaAlarms, Disturbances and Livestock in the Road in Attala

Alarms, Disturbances and Livestock in the Road in Attala

by

Wednesday 1/25/23

 

1:50 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident between a vehicle and a deer on Hwy 19 S.

2:31 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Attala Road 2026.

7:59 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a tree down across a lane of Hwy 35 S.

8:14 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about livestock in the road on Hwy 19 S near Road 5207.

10:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of possible gunshots in the area of Cannonade Street.

5:23 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a stranded motorist on Hwy 12 near the Sallis exit.

6:34 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the lower elementary school on Knox Road for an alarm in a modular building.

7:40 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Fair Propane on Hwy 12.

8:18 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an unknown disturbance at N Natchez Apartments on N. Natchez Street.

9:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about loud music on Landrum Street.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

Alarms, Shoplifting and an Accident in Attala

An Accident with Injuries, Alarms, and Illegal Parking in Attala

Multiple Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Domestic Disputes and Livestock on the Road and an Accident with Injuries in Attala