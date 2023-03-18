HomeAttalaAlarms, Domestic Disputes and a Shoplifter in Attala.

Alarms, Domestic Disputes and a Shoplifter in Attala.

Friday 3/17/23

 

12:09 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a reported prowler on Linden Drive.

8:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Citizens National Bank on Hy 12.

8:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to assist EMS at a residence on Smythe Street.

9:01 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to assist EMS at a residence on Oak Street.

12:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call to assist a stalled motorist on Veterans Memorial Drive.

2:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Drive for a minor accident in the parking lot.

2:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic dispute outside The Health Club on N Wells Street.

6:44 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Drive for a shoplifter.

7:06 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about livestock on the road on Hy 14 W.

7:09 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Pope Street in Ethel.

7:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Pizza Hut on Veterans Memorial Drive.

8:14 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were issued a BOLO for a Honda four-wheeler stolen from Carthage.

9:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Attala Road 4213.

 

