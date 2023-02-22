Alarms, Fires, and a High-Speed Chase ends in an Accident and Arrests in Attala

HomeAttalaAlarms, Fires, and a High-Speed Chase ends in an Accident and Arrests in Attala

Tuesday 2/21/23

 

6:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked a residential alarm on Attala Road 2133.

9:11 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at the Cannonade apartments on Cannonade Street.

2:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to assist City Fire with a small woods fire on E Jefferson Street.

2:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check on Fairgrounds Street.

4:38 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident with no reported injuries on Hy 12.

6:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital on Hy 43 to assist with an unruly patient.

7:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the Bank of Kilmichael on Hy 19 for a customer needing assistance.

7:31 p.m. Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

7:53 p.m. – Central Fire department responded to a small woods fire on Hy 35 N.

9:35 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance between two people in the Sunflower Parking lot on Hy 12.

10:12 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the report of vehicles racing on the road on Hy 14.

10:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist a motorist on Moore Street.

11:40 p.m. – Attala Deputies were involved in a chase of a vehicle that ended in an accident on Grapevine Street at May Street in Sallis and with two people in custody.

 

 

 

