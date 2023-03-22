Alarms, Reckless Drivers and Structure Fires in Attala

Tuesday 3/21/23

1:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Fire Department responded to a structure fire on N Natchez Street.

3:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an alarm at Kosciusko Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive.

6:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Regions Bank on Veterans Memorial Drive.

6:28 am. – Attala Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hy 19 S.

7:04 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a person lying in the road on Attala Road 3231.

8:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an alarm at the Citizen’s National Bank on Hy 12.

1:00 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a person lying near the road near Hy 440.

1:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a trespasser at a residence on Linden Drive.

3:17 p.m. – Attala Central Fire Department responded to a house fire on HY 12 W and Hy 14.

4:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a peeping tom on Fairgrounds Street.

5:01 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called by a guest at the Campbell Motel on Hy 12 about harassment from another guest.

5:18 p.m. – Attala deputies were called to assist Kosciusko Police at Niles Park on Knox Road.

6:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a trespasser.

7:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a lost child at a business on Hy 12 E.

8:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a report of a reckless driver on Hy 12.

11:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to an alarm at the Dollar General on Veterans Memorial Drive.