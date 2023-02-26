HomeAttalaAlarms, Stolen Property and Trespassers in Attala

Alarms, Stolen Property and Trespassers in Attala

by

Saturday 2/25/23

 

12:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a report of unknown trouble at Glendale Apartments on 2nd Avenue.

9:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residential alarm on N Huntington Street.

10:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to HY 12 near Citizens Bank for the report of two vehicles intentionally ramming each other.

3:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a motion alarm at Lower Elementary on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

5:10 p.m. Attala Deputies responded to Attala Road 3124 for a report of stolen property.

6:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of gunshots in the vicinity of Cannonade Street.

9:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to see a resident about an unwanted person on their property on Maple Street.

9:10 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to remove someone from a residence on Attala Road 4112.

9:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a report of unknown trouble on Warrior Trail.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Petit Larceny, Burglary, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Disturbances, Accidents and Breaking and Entering in Attala.

Suspicious People , Disturbances, and a Breaking and Entering in Attala

Burglary and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling in Leake and Attala

Disturbances, Accidents, and Grass and Lawnmower Fires in Attala

Shooting into a Dwelling and Aggravated Assault on an Officer in Attala and Leake Arrests