Alarms, Stolen Property and Trespassers in Attala

Saturday 2/25/23

12:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a report of unknown trouble at Glendale Apartments on 2nd Avenue.

9:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residential alarm on N Huntington Street.

10:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to HY 12 near Citizens Bank for the report of two vehicles intentionally ramming each other.

3:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a motion alarm at Lower Elementary on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

5:10 p.m. Attala Deputies responded to Attala Road 3124 for a report of stolen property.

6:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of gunshots in the vicinity of Cannonade Street.

9:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to see a resident about an unwanted person on their property on Maple Street.

9:10 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to remove someone from a residence on Attala Road 4112.

9:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a report of unknown trouble on Warrior Trail.