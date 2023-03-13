Alarms, Trees Down, and Gunshots in Attala

Sunday 3/12/23

3:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on N Huntington Street.

3:51 a.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a tree down partially blocking the road on Hy 35 S.

4:10 a.m. – Central Fire Department responded to the report of a tree on a vehicle on Hy 19 near Springdale Road.

4:31 a.m. – Central Fire Department responded to the report of two vehicles hitting a downed tree with injuries on Hy 43 N.

5:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked a tree down on the Natchez Trace Parkway near mile marker 1504.

6:59 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a tree down across the road on Hy 35 S.

9:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a two-vehicle accident at Hy 12 and N Natchez Street.

9:41 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about livestock on the road on Attala Road 5216.

10:28 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a breaking and entering call on Attala Road 3105.

11:26 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check a tree down on the road on Attala Road 2221.

11:27 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a suspicious person near Scarborough Building Supply on Hy 12.

12:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check at a residence on 2nd Avenue.

1:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic dispute on Crawford Street.

6:56 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a report of an intoxicated driver on W. Jefferson Extension.

7:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of gunshots around W Adams Street.

7:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about gunshots hitting a residence on W Adams Street.