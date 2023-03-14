An Accident, a Burglary and an Assault in Attala.

Monday 3/13/23

12:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on Hy 12 W.

1:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at the Campbell Motel on Hy 12.

5:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance on Martin Luther King Drive.

6:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at the Campbell Motel on Hy 12.

7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about wires down on Knox Road.

10:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the Super 10 on Hy 12 for trouble with an employee.

10:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a possible burglary on E Adams Street.

12:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on N Jackson Street.

1:39 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance on Woodward Lane.

3:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police was asked to see an assault victim at the Baptist Attala Emergency room.

5:20 p.m. – Attala Law enforcement was issued a BOLO for a stolen Polaris ATV taken from Montgomery County.

6:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a shoplifter at Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Drive.