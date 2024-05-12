HomeAttalaAttala Co. Residents Call 911 About Northern Lights

Attala Co. Residents Call 911 About Northern Lights

by
SHARE NOW
Photo: National Weather Service
Photo: National Weather Service

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Seeing the northern lights or the aurora borealis in Mississippi is such a rare occurrence that when the phenomena became visible Friday night some Attala County residents called 911.

The calls came in from several different areas of the county about a red glow.

AUDIO

The National Weather Service published a chart about the different colors of the aurora. The red or pink color of the lights that we saw this weekend is indicative of intense solar activity and is from more than 150 miles above the surface of the earth

.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

A Stolen Firearm and Child Endangerment Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence, and Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Attala Sheriff’s Office Warns Portion of Hwy 14 Closed Due to Spilled Fuel Caused by Crash

Felony Tampering with a Witness and Felony Receiving Stolen Property in Attala and Leake Arrests

UPDATE: Missing Attala County Teen, Toweeka Brown Located Safe

Parents Call Cops on Man Taking Pictures; Shoplifter Gets Away