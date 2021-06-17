Attala Steel Industries looking to Expand Production

Attala Steel Industries located in the Industrial Park of Kosciusko/Attala County is under new management. They are looking to expand its current production. The company manufactures steel products that are being shipped all over the United States to be used in the rapidly growing solar power energy industry. The demand for these products has increased by 65% in the last 5 years and will continue to increase as the demand for solar power increases. The new management recently held an informational meeting inviting teammates and their families to attend to learn more about the plans for expansion. This new system is looking to increase production by 150%. This expansion will bring a lot more jobs as they work toward creating a 4 shift 24/7 production line, and this is just the beginning for Attala Steel. The new president, Paul Ferguson, explained that they are currently turning down new orders for products because they currently do not have the man power to create the products. This is what Central MS has been asking for and wanting for many years; more jobs, more industry, and growth. Attala Steel is proposing to hire men and women at an above average base wage and each team will earn a bonus each week based on production. The company explained that they intend to repair and replace old equipment to be able to reach these goals, and eventually automate some systems. Attala Steel is currently seeking applicants. Anyone interested in employment may contact them at 662-289-1980.