ATTENTION: Premier Medical Group Phone Lines are Down

The staff of Premier Medical Group has announced that the phone lines at all of their locations are experiencing difficulties. The locations include: Premier Medical Clinic-Kosciusko, Trace Urgent Care, Premier Medical-Carthage, Premier Rehab, Premier Imaging, Premier Medical-Holmes. If you need to get in touch with someone, they ask that you visit the location and they will take care of you.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Football – Kosciusko at Kemper CountyFri, Aug 25 at 7:30pm
Heart of Mississippi PCA RodeoFri, Oct 6 at 7:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 26 at 4:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas Tree LightingThu, Nov 16 at 6:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 4 at 6:30pm
Historic Kosciusko Square