ATTENTION: Premier Medical Group Phone Lines are Down

The staff of Premier Medical Group has announced that the phone lines at all of their locations are experiencing difficulties. The locations include: Premier Medical Clinic-Kosciusko, Trace Urgent Care, Premier Medical-Carthage, Premier Rehab, Premier Imaging, Premier Medical-Holmes. If you need to get in touch with someone, they ask that you visit the location and they will take care of you.

