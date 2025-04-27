Big Deals!
HomeAttalaATV Hits Trailer

ATV Hits Trailer

by
SHARE NOW
ATV Hits Trailer

ETHEL, Miss.–An ATV was reported to have run into a trailer on Hughes Rd. Saturday afternoon just befre 2.

The person who called it in said it happened on Hiughes St., but that may have been Hughes Rd.

The driver of the ATV was reported to be ok.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

Earlier in the afternoon a deputy had been sent to Ethel on a call that people were riding ATVs “wide open” up and down another road. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.

 

tel: 6626336461
1 comment
  1. Nana
    Nana
    April 27, 2025 at 12:26 PM

    Yep, I saw one flying through on Main Street. Had no helmets on, 2 on it flying! Guy driving with girl in back.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Cars Report Swerving to Avoid ATV on the Highway

Car Speeds Off, Possibly Hits Convenience Store Air Pump

Person Caught Driving an ATV Possibly Drunk

ATV Crash and Multiple Disturbances Tuesday in Attala

Vehicle Fire Destroys Trailer on 35 North in Attala

Video: Water’s Truck and Trailer Expands to Service Electric Buses

tel: 6622893161