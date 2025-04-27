ATV Hits Trailer

ETHEL, Miss.–An ATV was reported to have run into a trailer on Hughes Rd. Saturday afternoon just befre 2.

The person who called it in said it happened on Hiughes St., but that may have been Hughes Rd.

The driver of the ATV was reported to be ok.

Earlier in the afternoon a deputy had been sent to Ethel on a call that people were riding ATVs “wide open” up and down another road. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.