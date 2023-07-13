HomeAttalaAudio: Countdown to Kickoff – Kosciusko Whippets

Audio: Countdown to Kickoff – Kosciusko Whippets

by

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff : Kosciusko head football coach Casey Orr joins host Breck Riley to speak about the Whippets’ summer workouts, new playmakers on offense and defense, and the 2023 schedule.

2023 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule: 

Up Next
Kemper County (@EMCC)
August 25, 2023 at 7:00 pm
Aug 25
At Kemper County (@EMCC)
Sep 1
Leake Central
Sep 8
Winona
Sep 15
TBD
Sep 22
Newton County
Sep 29
Caledonia
Oct 6
At Louisville
Oct 13
Greenwood
Oct 20
At Houston
Oct 26
Murrah

 

1 comment
  1. T Randle
    T Randle
    July 14, 2023 at 1:02 PM

    LET’S GO WHIPPETS #11

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Vandalized Churches and Businesses – KPD Searching for Suspect

Update: Victim in Fatal Shooting in Kosciusko has Been Identified

Photo: Longtime E-911 director honored at Kosciusko City Hall

Countdown to Kickoff – McAdams Bulldogs

Kosciusko aldermen to vote on amending city’s light wine and beer ordinance

School Supply List: Kosciusko Lower Elementary