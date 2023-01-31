HomeAttalaBank Alarms, Minor Accidents, a Trespasser and Suspicious People in Attala

Bank Alarms, Minor Accidents, a Trespasser and Suspicious People in Attala

Monday 1/31/23

 

6:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

8:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an ATM alarm at Citizens National Bank on Hwy 19.

10:27 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a minor accident in the parking lot of CVS on N Jackson Street.

10:40 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident with no reported injuries where a bucket truck overturned on Attala Road 2111.

5:42 p.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about livestock in the road on Hwy 19 S.

6:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to make a welfare check at a residence on Fairgrounds Street.

8:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to McDonald’s on Hwy 12 W for a call about a suspicious person in the parking lot.

9:05 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist a stranded motorist on Hwy 35 S.

9:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a trespasser at a residence on Lucas Street.

