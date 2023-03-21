Baptist Announces Leadership Change for Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala

Mac Flynt is an exceptional leader whose health care career has quickly advanced from program director to CEO/administrator in eight short years.

Flynt began his career with Baptist Memorial Health Care in 2020 as administrative director of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, the No. 1 hospital in Mississippi according to U.S. News & World Report for the fourth year in a row. He led all support service areas of the 638-bed hospital, including plant operations, construction, security, environmental services, patient transportation and food nutrition services. He was promoted to chief administrative officer of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala in 2022 and CEO/administrator of the hospitals in March 2023.

Flynt began his health care in 2015 as assistant program director for the Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/IID) for Millcreek of Magee Treatment Center, the largest private provider for children and adolescents in the state of Mississippi and the first provider of child and adolescent services in Mississippi to receive The Joint Commission accreditation. In this role, Flynt oversaw daily operations of the ICF/IID program, including treatment plans, and implemented population-specific trainings for each unit.

Flynt’s other experience includes serving as account executive for Fuse.Cloud from 2019 to 2020 and account manager for Lakeside Moulding & Manufacturing Co. from 2016 to 2019.

Flynt earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Mississippi State University in 2015 and began pursuing a Master of Healthcare Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport in 2021. He interned with the department of radiation oncology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in the summers of 2013 and 2014.

Flynt will transition to CEO/administrator of Baptist Yazoo and Baptist Attala in April 2023.