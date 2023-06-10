BOLO: (Be on the Lookout) Missing Kosciusko Man

The Kosciusko Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Mr. Grady Stanley, an 82-year-old white male, was last seen a little after 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at his residence on Chatwin St.

Investigator Greg Collins with KPD says the last known clothing description for Mr. Stanley is: khaki pants, a blue shirt, and a blue ball cap with “Ford” displayed across the front.

Mr. Stanley suffers from mental health conditions that may impair his judgement.

Kosciusko Police, Attala County Emergency Management, MS Wildlife Fisheries & Parks, and several others are actively out searching for Mr. Stanley.

If you have any information on Mr. Stanley’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.