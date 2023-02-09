Breaking and Entering, Assault, Accidents and Alarms in Attala

Wednesday 2/8/23
8:27 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a stalled 18-wheeler blocking Hwy 43 near the Bypass.
8:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a possible breaking and entering on Poplar Street.
9:09 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS on Road 2999.
2:56 p.m. Kosciusko Police checked an accident with no injuries at the Hwy 35 Bypass.
4:26 p.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a residential alarm on Attala Road 1167.
4:55 p.m. – Law Enforcement was issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
5:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance on Road 5053 with an individual reportedly being pushed from a truck.
6:27 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on Road 5053.
6:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a business alarm on Elm Street.
7:36 p.m. – A caller asked Attala deputies to remove a trespasser from their property on Attala Road 5053.
10:13 p.m. Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance involving weapons on Weatherly Street.
10:56 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a power line down across a tree on Hwy 12 E.
11:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a business alarm on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.