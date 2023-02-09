Breaking and Entering, Assault, Accidents and Alarms in Attala

Wednesday 2/8/23

8:27 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a stalled 18-wheeler blocking Hwy 43 near the Bypass.

8:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a possible breaking and entering on Poplar Street.

9:09 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS on Road 2999.

2:56 p.m. Kosciusko Police checked an accident with no injuries at the Hwy 35 Bypass.

4:26 p.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a residential alarm on Attala Road 1167.

4:55 p.m. – Law Enforcement was issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

5:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance on Road 5053 with an individual reportedly being pushed from a truck.

6:27 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on Road 5053.

6:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a business alarm on Elm Street.

7:36 p.m. – A caller asked Attala deputies to remove a trespasser from their property on Attala Road 5053.

10:13 p.m. Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance involving weapons on Weatherly Street.

10:56 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a power line down across a tree on Hwy 12 E.

11:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a business alarm on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.