HomeAttalaBreaking and Entering, Assault, Accidents and Alarms in Attala

Breaking and Entering, Assault, Accidents and Alarms in Attala

by

Wednesday 2/8/23

 

8:27 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a stalled 18-wheeler blocking Hwy 43 near the Bypass.

8:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a possible breaking and entering on Poplar Street.

9:09 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS on Road 2999.

2:56 p.m. Kosciusko Police checked an accident with no injuries at the Hwy 35 Bypass.

4:26 p.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a residential alarm on Attala Road 1167.

4:55 p.m. – Law Enforcement was issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

5:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance on Road 5053 with an individual reportedly being pushed from a truck.

6:27 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on Road 5053.

6:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a business alarm on Elm Street.

7:36 p.m. – A caller asked Attala deputies to remove a trespasser from their property on Attala Road 5053.

10:13 p.m. Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance involving weapons on Weatherly Street.

10:56 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a power line down across a tree on Hwy 12 E.

11:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a business alarm on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Trespassers, Reckless Drivers and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Renovation begins on Attala County Courthouse

Prowlers, Alarms and Disturbances in Attala

Alarm Activations, A Person Shot with an Air Rifle, and a Structure Fire in Attala

Alarms, A Flaming Utility Pole, and Shots Fired in Attala