Big Deals!
HomeAttalaCamp Night Family Worship

Camp Night Family Worship

by
SHARE NOW
Camp Night Family Worship

An evening of summer camp style worship and fellowship will be brought to Redbud Springs Cornerstone Church Saturday, April 26, at 6 p.m.

The Camp Night Family Fellowship will feature Camp Wesley Pines Executive Director Chap Fenwick. Fenwick has a decade of experience in camp ministry and was named the director in 2019.

He is a native of Kosciusko and resides on the camp’s grounds in Hazlehurst with his wife, Kelly, and their children Jack, Claire, Sam, and Hugh. He is the son of Eddie and Jean Fenwick.

tel: 6622893161

Redbud Springs Cornerstone Church is located at the 110 E. Washington Street in downtown Kosciusko. The public is invited to attend and a meal will be served. For more information, call the church office at 289-1412.

https://www.facebook.com/Kosciusko.MS

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Fireworks show returning to Natchez Trace Festival Family Night

“Annie Jr.” auditions now open for Ann Harper Richardson Summer Performing Arts Camp in Kosciusko

Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala Opens Lobby for Community Prayer for Richardson Family

Disturbance Reported Saturday Night

Late Night Shooting Practice Prompts Call to Deputies

Reckless Driver Flees Traffic Stop Monday Night in Attala

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567567912796