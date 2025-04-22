Camp Night Family Worship

An evening of summer camp style worship and fellowship will be brought to Redbud Springs Cornerstone Church Saturday, April 26, at 6 p.m.

The Camp Night Family Fellowship will feature Camp Wesley Pines Executive Director Chap Fenwick. Fenwick has a decade of experience in camp ministry and was named the director in 2019.

He is a native of Kosciusko and resides on the camp’s grounds in Hazlehurst with his wife, Kelly, and their children Jack, Claire, Sam, and Hugh. He is the son of Eddie and Jean Fenwick.

Redbud Springs Cornerstone Church is located at the 110 E. Washington Street in downtown Kosciusko. The public is invited to attend and a meal will be served. For more information, call the church office at 289-1412.