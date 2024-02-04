Car Fire on Crawley Street

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Kosciusko Police and firefighters responded to a car fire Saturday afternoon about 2:30 on Crawley St. It was unclear if anyone was hurt. No ambulance was called.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
59th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & RodeoFri, Feb 9 at 7:00pm
Mississippi State Fairgrounds
“His Last Days” The Passion PlayThu, Mar 28 at 8:00pm
Kosciusko First United Methodist Church
Picking 35Sat, Apr 6 at 5:00am
Vaiden, Kosciusko, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Forest
Natchez Trace FestivalFri, Apr 26 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko