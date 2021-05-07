Central Electric’s power restoration nears completion

On Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021, strong thunderstorms, tornadoes, and damaging straight line winds hit our entire service area.

Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained power outages in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Rankin, Newton, and Kemper counties and promptly mobilized their field operations staff.

This weather system has caused over 30 broken poles, numerous transformers, and miles of line to be repaired.

Assistance arrived on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 to aid in power restoration to Central Electric’s power system. Central Electric would like to thank: Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association, 4-County Electric, and Singing River Electric Cooperative for their assistance in rebuilding our power system.

As of 8:00 a.m., there are 18 members without power. This is due to individual services that have to be repaired or transformers that have to be replaced.

All power will be restored to all members that can receive power by 2:00 p.m. today.

If you are still without power or are ready to have your services re-connected due to a damaged meter base, please contact your local Central Electric Power Association office.

Central Electric Power Association’s board of directors and Manager Long praises CEPA employees along with the employees from three electric cooperatives in Mississippi.

To restore power to over 16,000 members in 3 days with the damage Central Electric sustained is a great accomplishment.

Central Electric Power Association wants to thank the membership for their patience and support during this time.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.