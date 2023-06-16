CEPA Outage Update

Date: June 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central Electric Restoration Efforts

Central Electric has been working severe weather events that passed through our entire

service territory. Significant progress has been made in power restoration efforts. There is

damage to many lines due to trees and limbs down along with broken poles.

Crews are continuing to work in each district to restore power as quickly and safely as

possible. Outside assistance has arrived today from Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power

Association, Pontotoc Electric Power Association, and Integrity Solutions.

As of 4:30 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has 4,733 members without electric

service.

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call

(601) 267-3043.

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your patience

during this time as we work to restore power to our members.

Please visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio station for outage information.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in

central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott

counties.