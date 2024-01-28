Cows and Horses, Oh My!

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–You might’ve seen some horses and a cow out of the fence if you were driving on Hwy. 19 south Saturday afternoon about 3 o’clock. Attala County deputies spent some time making sure they were rounded up and put back to keep anyone from hitting them, according to scanner traffic.

The property where the animals were out was near the microwave tower. None of the animals were involved in any traffic mishaps.

Someone Hit In Ethel

Deputies were called to Baptist Attala hospital about 5 p.m. Saturday. A woman was at the emergency room and said she had been hit by a car in the parking lot of Dollar General in Ethel, according to scanner traffic. Her injuries were not serious.