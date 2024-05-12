HomeAttalaDeputies Chase Car From Hesterville to Grenada County

Deputies Chase Car From Hesterville to Grenada County

by
SHARE NOW

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A car chase started Friday afternoon near Hestrville when an Attala County deputy saw a gold Toyota Corolla cross a double yellow line in a construction zone on a bridge on Hwy. 35.

At one point before they left Attala County speeds reached 110 mph.

The chase started just after 5 p.m. The deputy backed off and let the perpetrator have some room as they crossed into Carrol County. The suspect persisted through Vaiden and into Montgomery County.

The chase then ended up on I-55.

Spike strips were deployed on the bridge over Hwy. 82 at the Winona exit as the Mississippi Hwy. Patrol and Montgomery County deputies joined the chase. It was unclear how from radio communication, but the suspect either evaded the strips or kept going despite their damage.

About 40 minutes after the chase began, and with help from the other agencies, the suspect was caught in Grenada County.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

UPDATE: Missing Attala County Teen, Toweeka Brown Located Safe

SLIME… at the Attala County Library May 14

May Calendar for the Attala County Library

Police Chase Man (and Catch Him) on the Square During Festival

Slow Theft Reported on Car at Wendy’s

Leake County deputies searching for stolen vehicles & firearm