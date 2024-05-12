Deputies Chase Car From Hesterville to Grenada County

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A car chase started Friday afternoon near Hestrville when an Attala County deputy saw a gold Toyota Corolla cross a double yellow line in a construction zone on a bridge on Hwy. 35.

At one point before they left Attala County speeds reached 110 mph.

The chase started just after 5 p.m. The deputy backed off and let the perpetrator have some room as they crossed into Carrol County. The suspect persisted through Vaiden and into Montgomery County.

The chase then ended up on I-55.

Spike strips were deployed on the bridge over Hwy. 82 at the Winona exit as the Mississippi Hwy. Patrol and Montgomery County deputies joined the chase. It was unclear how from radio communication, but the suspect either evaded the strips or kept going despite their damage.

About 40 minutes after the chase began, and with help from the other agencies, the suspect was caught in Grenada County.