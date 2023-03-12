Disputes, Trouble, an Accident and Alarms in Attala

Saturday 3/11/23

12:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive.

1:50 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to North Street for unknown trouble.

3:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic dispute on Landrum Street.

8:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to remove a trespasser from the Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive.

11:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the Swinnee Apartments on W Adams Street for unknown trouble.

11:39 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to Attala Road 3057 to check on a possible intruder at a business.

12:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a reckless driver heading from McAdams on Hy 12.

2:31 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Stonewall Road.

6:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a suspicious vehicle on Fairground Road.

8:21 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about livestock on the road on HY 14 E.

10:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Campbel Motel on Hy 12 for a disturbance.

10:18 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to an accident between a car and an eighteen-wheeler on Attala Road 4127.

10:50 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a residential alarm on Attala Road 5016.

11:46 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a possible intoxicated driver leaving a restaurant on Veterans Memorial Drive.