Disturbances, a Wreck With Injuries and an Apartment Fire in Attala

Saturday 2/11/23

3:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to the Super 8 Motel on Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a customer who wanted someone removed from their room.

5:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3030 for a resident who wanted someone removed from their property.

7:27 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to West Haven Drive to assist EMS with a call.

3:52 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to Attala Road 5216 for a domestic dispute involving a juvenile.

3:58 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of an unknown disturbance at Cannonade Apartments.

5:26 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence on Hwy 14 W for a report of a person making threats.

5:44 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Fire Department responded to the report of smoke showing from a residence with a passed-out person at Swinnee Apartments on W Adams Street.

6:38 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a business alarm at Super 10 on W Jefferson Street.

7:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an accident with injuries on N Natchez Street.

8:31 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a reckless driver on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

9:58 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a disturbance at Big Daddy’s Pool Hall and Grocery on Attala Road 4116.