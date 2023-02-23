Disturbances, Accidents, and Grass and Lawnmower Fires in Attala

Wednesday 2/22/23

2:39 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Hy 14 near Road 4127.

9:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Fairgrounds Street to remove someone from a residence there.

10:23 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Attala Road 1210.

11:21 a.m. – Attala FD was sent to a grassfire on Hammond Circle.

11:42 a.m. – Attala Central Fire Department and Volunteers responded to a grass fire on Attala Road 4167.

1:07 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a reported breaking and entering on Attala Road 5016.

1:39 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to make a welfare check at the residence next door to the breaking and Entering residence on Attala Road 5016.

2:36 p.m. – Sallis Volunteer Fire Department responded to a lawn mower on fire on Main Street in Sallis.

3:37 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check out a suspicious person at the Dollar General on Hy 19 S.

4:06 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to make a welfare check at a residence on Valley Road.

4:35 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent on another welfare check for a person on a bench at Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive.

5:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Policer checked a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 12.

7:43 p.m. Kosciusko Police were asked to come to Parkway Plaza for a lost wallet.

7:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were requested to assist a resident of Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Street for a resident whose keys were on the roof.

8:14 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to the Dollar General on Hy 19 for a shoplifter.

9:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a prowler on S Natchez Street.

11:38 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance on N Natchez Street.

11:50 p.m. Attala Deputies checked a disturbance on Hy 43 N.