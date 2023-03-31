HomeAttalaDisturbances and Grass and Structure Fires in Attala

Disturbances and Grass and Structure Fires in Attala

by

Thursday 3/30/23

 

2:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on the report of an unresponsive person at a residence on Hy 43 S.

7:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Knox Road.

7:18 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about vandalism to a business on 2nd Avenue.

7:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hy 12.

12:51 p.m. – Attala Fire Department responded to a controlled burn that had gotten out of control on Attala Road 4202.

1:47 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of the KFC on Veterans Memorial Drive.

2:53 p.m. – Attala and McCool Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at Big Boys on HY 14 E.

3:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a report of unknown trouble on Chatwin Street.

3:42 p.m. – Attala Fire was sent to a vehicle fire on Hy 35 near Attala Road 1010.

4:56 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist a state investigator at Adams Grocery on Hy 12.

5:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a reckless tractor-trailer driver on Hy 12 E.

5:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on Hy 35 N for a disturbance.

7:01 p.m. Kosciusko Police responded to the Boys and Girls Club on Knox Road for a disturbance.

7:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check on an adult and child walking on the road on Hy 12.

8:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the North Huntington Apartments on N Huntington Street for a disturbance.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: First Responders Fought Multiple Fires in Attala Thursday

Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Grass Fires and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

How Would You Support a Multipurpose Facility in Attala County?

4-Wheeler Crash in Attala Sends One to Hospital by Helicopter

Attala Deputies and Kosciusko Police Team Up to Capture Man Fleeing on Motorcycle