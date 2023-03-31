Disturbances and Grass and Structure Fires in Attala

Thursday 3/30/23

2:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on the report of an unresponsive person at a residence on Hy 43 S.

7:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Knox Road.

7:18 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about vandalism to a business on 2nd Avenue.

7:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hy 12.

12:51 p.m. – Attala Fire Department responded to a controlled burn that had gotten out of control on Attala Road 4202.

1:47 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of the KFC on Veterans Memorial Drive.

2:53 p.m. – Attala and McCool Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at Big Boys on HY 14 E.

3:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a report of unknown trouble on Chatwin Street.

3:42 p.m. – Attala Fire was sent to a vehicle fire on Hy 35 near Attala Road 1010.

4:56 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist a state investigator at Adams Grocery on Hy 12.

5:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a reckless tractor-trailer driver on Hy 12 E.

5:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on Hy 35 N for a disturbance.

7:01 p.m. Kosciusko Police responded to the Boys and Girls Club on Knox Road for a disturbance.

7:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check on an adult and child walking on the road on Hy 12.

8:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the North Huntington Apartments on N Huntington Street for a disturbance.