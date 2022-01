5:06 am – KPD was called to South Huntington for a disturbance.

9:49 am – KPD was called to America’s Best Value in to report damaged property.

9:59 am – KPD was called to Kim Moffet’s Store on W Jefferson St to have someone removed from the property for disturbing the workers and customers.

1:38 pm – Kosciusko Fire was called to a small grass fire behind McDonald’s