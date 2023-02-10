Disturbances, Prowlers and a Stole Vehicle in Attala

Thursday 2/9/23

2:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Family Dollar Store on Hwy 12 E.

5:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an open door at a business on E. Jefferson Street.

8:24 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at a call on W. Adams Street.

3:20 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a person causing a disturbance on Hwy 12 W near the Bypass.

4:57 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were given a BOLO for a stolen white Ford F150.

6:57 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Street for a trespasser.

7:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a prowler at a residence on Woodland Street.

7:56 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of someone pulling a gun at a driver in the old Kangaroo parking lot on Hwy 16.

8:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to S Natchez Street for a domestic disturbance.

8:26 p.m. Kosciusko Police were sent to a domestic disturbance on West South Street.

8:38 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a vehicle off the road on Hwy 12 near Sallis.