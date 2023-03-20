HomeAttalaDisturbances, Suspicious Vehicles and Burglaries in Attala

Disturbances, Suspicious Vehicles and Burglaries in Attala

Sunday 3/19/23

 

12:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance on Pullen Street.

1:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a disturbance on James H Meredith Street.

1:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residence on W Jefferson Street for 911 Hang up calls.

9:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on E Adams Street for a Burglary.

10:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about vandalism to a vehicle on W Adams Street.

2:11 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a disturbance with a neighbor at a residence on Tank Road.

3:35 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a breaking and entering on S Huntington Street.

4:47 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a reckless driver on W Jefferson.

4:58 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to assist EMS at a residence on S Natchez Street.

5:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a suspicious vehicle on Boyd Street.

6:12 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a stranded vehicle on the road on HY 12 W near McAdams.

6:30 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked an alarm at Nik-E’s One Stop on S Natchez Street.

7:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Cavalier Dr for a resident having trouble with a neighbor’s dog.

8:06 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the report of livestock on the road on Hy 14 W near Hy 429 S.

9:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked Fast Pace Health Urgent Care on Veterans Memorial Drive for a suspicious vehicle

 

