Domestic Disputes, Panhandling and an Assault in Attala

Tuesday 3/7/23

12:12 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance with weapons involved on Attala Road 5047.

12:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a report of a prowler on E South Street.

1:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about suspicious people at Glendale Apartments on F Street.

5:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at HY 12 and Hy 35 N.

6:20 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked livestock on the road on HY 14.

8:16 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent back to Attala Road 5047 for another domestic disturbance call.

10:11 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a damaged mailbox on Evergreen Drive.

12:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about panhandling on Veterans Memorial Drive.

1:30 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic dispute on Boswell Street.

2:21 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a reckless eighteen-wheeler on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

6:46 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance on Fairground Street.

6:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Kosciusko Upper Elementary School on 4th Avenue.

7:45 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove an unwanted person from a residence on Attala Road 5015.

8:59 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a pedestrian hit by a vehicle and had minor injuries in the Exxon Parking Lot on Hy 12.

11:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room on Hy 12 to see a person who had been assaulted.