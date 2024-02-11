Domestic Situation Resolved by Police; Fireworks and Threats

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A person who was not supposed to have contact with his significant other was able to find her and drive around her car in the parking lot of Fair on Hwy. 12 Saturday morning just before 9 a.m., according to scanner traffic. Kosciusko Police and the Attala County Sheriff’s Dept. worked together to find the man and bring him back to face the consequences once he took off.

The man headed toward Choctaw County on Hwy. 12, and at some point may have talked to officers on the phone. However, he refused to stop. A deputy was dispatched and eventually caught up to him before he left the county.

He was brought back to town and officers held him outside the police department while the woman filled out papers inside.

Fireworks at Glendale

For the past two weekend people have been shooting off fireworks at apartment complexes. Last week it was at Cannonade Apartments. Friday night it was at Glendale Apartments. Police responded to at least two calls about boys shooting off fireworks. While it did not seem that police found who was shooting them off, just before midnight a woman called police and said someone had threatened her in the parking lot. She left before officers got there.

A Stolen Car From Far Away

Kosciusko Police may have also recovered a car reported stolen in Muskegon, Michigan. Police could be heard running a tag that came back stolen. Police then ran the VIN. It was unclear if anyone was arrested. That was happening around the same time of Saturday’s domestic incident.