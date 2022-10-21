HomeAttalaDoyle Goss Jail n Bail Happening Today

Doyle Goss Jail n Bail Happening Today

by

The 4th annual Doyle Goss Jail n Bail will be today from 2-4 in front of Walmart.  Those arrested must raise at least $200 to get out of jail.  All monies raised will go to Make-A-Wish Mississippi in conjunction with Boswell Media’s Cruisin for a Wish campaign.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Paranormal investigative YouTube series visits Attala County Jail

Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today

Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Deadline 6pm Today – Week 6 Kicks Picks

Happening today: Meet the Bulldogs

A Break-In and a Disturbance for Attala Today