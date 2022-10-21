Doyle Goss Jail n Bail Happening Today

The 4th annual Doyle Goss Jail n Bail will be today from 2-4 in front of Walmart. Those arrested must raise at least $200 to get out of jail. All monies raised will go to Make-A-Wish Mississippi in conjunction with Boswell Media’s Cruisin for a Wish campaign.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Fall FestivalSat, Oct 22 at 6:00am
Attala County Courthouse
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Jeff BatesSat, Oct 22 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 27 at 3:30pm
Downtown Kosciusko
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Dave BarnesSat, Nov 19 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center