Ethel Fall Festival taking Vendor Applications

The Town of Ethel will hold its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15 on Main Street from 8 am until 4 pm. Festival organizers are now accepting applications for the following:

Arts & Crafts – $20

Food with Electricity – $40

Food without Electricity – $30

Unique Treasures – $15

Bouncy Houses — $50

Call or email for an application. All fees are payable by cash or money order only. Contact Town Hall at 662-674-5222, or Mayor Gwen Sims at 662-792-6860 email gwensims2109@gmail.com. Applications may also be mailed to PO Box 6, Ethel, MS 39067.