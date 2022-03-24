Ethel High School Students Advance to State Skeet Shooting Competition

Hayden Langford, Cyrus Rone, Tyler Weaver, and Hunter Hutchison recently competed in the MS Scholastic Shooting Program competitions held in October at the McIvor Shooting Facility and in December at the Turcotte Shooting Facility in Canton. Hayden Langford, Cyrus Rone, and Tyler Weaver placed in the top 50 squads which made them eligible for the state tournament. Hunter Hutchison placed in the top 8% out of 400 shooters for his individual scores which advanced him to the top gun event at the state tournament. The state tournament will be held April 29th-April 30th.

(Story submitted by Lorean Kilbert, Attala MTSS Coordinator)