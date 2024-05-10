Ethel Lady Tigers Fall to Stringer Lady Red Devils 18-7

The Ethel Lady Tigers came up short in game 1 of the best of 3 series at home tonight hosting the Lady Red Devils from Stringer in the South State Championship series. The Lady Tigers were leading 7-2 after 4 innings but after a 30 minute lightning delay in the 5th inning the Lady Red Devils came alive scoring 3 runs in the 5th, 2 in the 6th , and 11 runs in the 7th to win the game 18-7. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00pm in Stringer. Boswell Media Sports will broadcast the game on Breezy 101 beginning about 6:50pm.