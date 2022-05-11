Exchange Club Announces Youth of the Year

Kosciusko Exchange Club has awarded the William Roby Youth of the Year scholarship to Anna Grace Kuhn. Anna Grace was KEC Youth of the Month for November. Anna Grace, along with 6 other peers competed for the $1,000.00 Youth of the Year Scholarship by writing an essay on a topic assigned by the National Exchange Club. Anna Grace is the daughter of Haley and Shelby Kuhn, and the great-granddaughter of Mr. William Roby. Anna Grace plans to continue her education at Mississippi State University studying biological sciences. Her career goal is to become a Physician’s Assistant. The members of the club are proud to award this honor to Mr. William Roby’s great-grand daughter as the last recipient of the William Roby Scholarship. Mr. Roby was a charter member of the Kosciusko Exchange Club in April of 1952 and stayed as the only charter member throughout the years until his death in 2020. The Kosciusko Exchange Club was recently commended by the National Exchange Club for the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the club. The KEC has been a valuable asset to Kosciusko and Attala County for the last 70 years working on National Project awareness campaigns for community betterment but will dissolve in 2022 and return its’ charter to National Exchange Club. Join us in congratulating Anna Grace Kuhn as KEC Youth of the Year for 2022.