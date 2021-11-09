Exchange Club Announces Youths of the Month

Kosciusko Exchange Club has selected the Youth of the Month for September and October. Mary Patton Henderson has been selected as Youth of the Month for September, and Shatibia Lewis has been selected for October. The nominating process is now open for November. Simply click on the link to submit a nomination. The qualification for Youth of the Month is the student is a graduating senior attending school in Attala County. The Youth of the Month recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. At the end of the school year, the Exchange Club will accept essays based on this year’s theme: “The COVID-19 Pandemic drastically changed every aspect of our lives, in every way imaginable. Reflecting on what you learned during this time about yourself, your community and the world, explain how your perspectives on success, empathy, prioritizing, social inequalities, and leadership have been reshaped.” One winning essay will be chosen, and the student will be awarded the William Roby Youth of the Year Scholarship. For any questions you may call the club President, Lora Beckham at 662-289-1050. Click here to submit.