Exchange Club Honors Youth

The Kosciusko Exchange Club announces the 2019/20 scholarship winners. Each youth of the month submitted an essay throughout the school year: September — Diamond Rayford, October — Thomas Jones, November — Madison Autry, December — Lakelynn Fancher, January — Paul Wood, February — Jordan Hughes, March — Leila Bell. The winning essay was submitted by Lakelynn Fancher, and she was named the Youth of the Year receiving the William Roby Scholarship in the mount of $1000. George Carter was selected as the A.C.E. award winner, receiving a $250 scholarship. Plans for an annual banquet were underway in the spring with donations from KAP, Scarborough Building Supply, Michael Crawley Steele, Thomas Vision, The Citizens Bank, Atwood Fence and Citizens National Bank. The pandemic interfered with those plans, but the scholarships were made possible from our generous donors. If you would like information on the Exchange Club contact one of our members or visit our Facebook page.