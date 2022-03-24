Father Daughter Dance Coming Up

Attala Girl Scout Service Unit 533 presents A Father Daughter Dance April 2, 2022.

Come take part in this memory making event and help spread a little magic in your special little or big girls eyes.

The dance is open to any girl accompanied by a father or male father figure. There is no age limit. This years theme is “Denim & Diamonds”. Join us for a fun evening as we partake in photos, dinner, dancing and games.

The dance will be held at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club and will start at 6p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 for a father-daughter pair with option to add additional daughters at $5 each.

Tickets can be purchased from any troop mom, volunteer, member or by contacting Trenna Fleming at (662) 739-9418.