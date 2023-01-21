Fires, Disputes and Disturbances in Attala

Friday 1/20/23

2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the report of livestock, a cow and donkey, it the road on Hwy. 12 near McCool.

5:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a prowler at a residence on Road 6216.

11:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a domestic dispute on Boswell Road.

12:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a funeral home on Fenwick Street when someone there requested to speak to an officer.

1:14 p.m. – Attala Central Fire was called out to a grass fire in a pasture on Attala Road 5131.

1:16 p.m. – Attala Fire was sent to the report of a light pole on fire after it was struck by a vehicle on Road 3120.

1:56 p.m. – Attala Central Fire and Attala Deputies were sent to an out-of-control grass fire on Road 2213.

3:14 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about the possible sighting of a suspect wanted by the Madison Sheriff’s Department on Hwy. 14 W.

3:40 p.m. – Attala Central Fire and McCool Volunteer Fire were called for a woods fire on Road 5006.

4:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Cedar Lane Dr. for a child custody dispute.

5:11 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence on Road 2247 to check on a disturbance.